Ooni’s 4th attempt @ Marriage.. Set August date

NestOil Executive, Mariam Anako is the new lover.This is authentic !

They are set to Wed in August.

This will be Ooni’s fourth official marriage. He has been single since his former wife, Silekunola Naomi left him in December 2021.

The union produced a son, Tadenikawo, who celebrated his first birthday in November 2021 before Naomi left the monarch.

The first marriage of the Ooni to Adebukola (nee Bombata) was troubled before he was installed king but they had to patch things up for the coronation.

It later crumbled as she left the palace and headed for London.

With the crash of his first marriage to Bukola in 2015 and his union with Olori Wuraola hitting the rocks in July 2017, he married Prophetess Naomi in 2018.