Peter Obi knees down, Prays At Dunamis Church in Abuja for Victory

Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday night, prayed for Nigeria on his visit to Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja.

Holding a Nigerian flag, while on his knees, he prayed for Nigeria saying, “God we have no other country except this one, God deliver us, God heal us, God librate us, we have no nation except this one, God deliver us.”

Obi was on the platform with Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and the First Lady of Delta State, Edith Okowa and a pastor, who also prayed for Nigeria.

Dunamis Church is pastored by Dr Paul Enenche.

