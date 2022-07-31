Emeka Rollas, president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), says abductors of Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have demanded $100,000 in ransom payment.

He equally disclosed that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account has been cleared

The two were reported missing on Friday, with their family members confirming that they had yet to return from a filming they went to at Ozalla Town in Enugu state.

The assumption was that they had been abducted, given the spate of kidnappings across the country in the past months.

The Enugu police subsequently launched an investigation into the matter and recovered a vehicle belonging to Okereke from where it was said to have been abandoned on the highway.