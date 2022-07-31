Darwin Nunez leads Liverpool to 1st FA Community Shield win in 16 yrs

Liverpool scored two late goals to defeat Manchester City 3-1 and claim the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

In the 100th edition of English football’s curtain raiser for a new season, it was Liverpool, denied the EPL title on the final day by Man City, who gained revenge thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, their £85 million record signing.

The Community Shield triumph is Liverpool’s 16th, coming 16 years after their last victory.

Man City started with Erling Haaland, their blockbuster summer signing, in attack while Roberto Firmino led a Liverpool side missing the departed Sadio Mane.

The Reds were more coordinated in attack during the early exchanges and duly took the lead on 21 minutes through Alexander-Arnold’s crisp curler into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area for a 1-0 advantage.

The goal jolted Man City to life and they conjured good openings despite Liverpool’s relentless pressing, with Kevin de Bruyne finding the side-netting while Adrian, Liverpool goalkeeper, saved from a below-par Haaland and Rhiyad Mahrez’s weak low shot as Liverpool went into the break with the one-goal advantage.

Man City made a double substitution of Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez and both combined to restore parity on 70 minutes following a lengthy VAR check. Foden’s shot was not well dealt with by Adrian and Alvarez nipped in to poke into an unguarded net.

Liverpool then regained their composure and Nunez, on as a substitute, took centre stage to give Liverpool a deserved victory with a late show.

The Uruguayan won a VAR-awarded penalty that Salah finished with aplomb on 83 minutes, before the former Benfica striker dispatched a low header deep into added time to seal a deserved victory.