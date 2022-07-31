Died In Action! Cable Thief Electrocuted In Lagos

A yet to be identified man has lost his life after being electrocuted at Isale-Agbede in the Lagos Island area.

It was gathered that the man died while stealing a cable from a transformer in the area.

A viral video showed the body of the man trapped between two transformers while about three long cables were also seen at the incident scene.

It was further learnt that the incident happened a few days after the cables were replaced after the former ones were stolen by suspected touts in the area.

A tweep identified only as Teewhy, who posted the video, noted that residents of the area often thought the victim was an official of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

He said, “The guy here tried to steal a cable from a transformer panel but unfortunately ‘NEPA’ restored light and he was electrocuted. It happened somewhere around Lagos Island. Most people thought it was “NEPA’ officials that do come and steal them.’’

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the EKEDC, Mr Felix Ofulue, were futile as his mobile phone was switched off.