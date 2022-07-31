Liverpool crushes Man City in thrilling game

England’s FA Cup champions Liverpool on Saturday evening beat arch-rivals and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 3-1 to win the 2022 Community Shield which traditionally ushers in the new league season.

The thrilling game saw Liverpool take the lead through Alexander-Arnold on 21 minutes.

Man City equalised via Álvarez on 70 minutes but new signing Darwin Nunez made the difference upon his introduction.

First, he won a penalty which Mohamed Salah neatly converted on 83 minutes before heading home the final goal in four minutes of extra time.

Man City’s new star signing Erling Haaland missed pointblank chances.

The game played at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium – moved there because of the Women’s Euro 2022 final holding at Wembley this weekend