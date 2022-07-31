Mega transformers arrive Nigeria from Italy, Sept 2022…’ll boost national grid

Federal Government on Saturday announced that the mega transformers it ordered under the Presidential Power Initiative had successfully undergone a factory acceptance test at Siemens’ transformers factory in Trento, Italy.

It also announced that the “first batch of the transformers is expected to arrive Nigeria in September 2022.”

The spokesperson to the Minister of Power, Isa Sanusi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Managing Director, Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, led Nigeria’s delegation to the factory in Italy.

He said the delegation, which had engineers from Transmission Company of Nigeria, witnessed the factory acceptance test conducted on July 28, 2022, in Italy.

In December 2021, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and Aliyu secured the approval of the Federal Executive Council of €63m for the procurement of equipment to boost power supply under the Presidential Power Initiative.

The first phase of the PPI is to provide 10 mobile power sub-stations and 10 mega transformers to be deployed across the country to boost and stabilise the electricity supply.

In 2018, the President, Muhammadu Buhari , initiated the Presidential Power Initiative to enable Siemens Energy to upgrade Nigeria’s electricity systems.

The first phase of the PPI seeks to modernise, rehabilitate and expand the national grid.

It is to achieve this by investing in the electricity value chain, including generation, transmission, and distribution systems.