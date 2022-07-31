Wike knocks Atiku, calls him liar

Wike on Friday, July 29th, 2022 stated that Atiku Abubakar is a liar.

He said; “I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much. I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the truth.”

“It’s important we set record straight when issues are raised and when speeches are made. After the primaries, you can imagine the kind of speech made by the PDP candidate during the unveiling of his running mate, no right thinking person or member won’t see it.”

“Thereafter, he appeared on Arise Television, it was in the same line, see the statements he made. So many lies are being concocted; look at the statements issued by his attack dogs, Sule Lamido, others against me.”

“It is important to announce that, Atiku has not been fair, I will react line by line to Atiku and his attack dogs; If a presidential candidate who believes he wants to win election is coming up to attack me, his strongest contender at the party.”

“We must keep the records straight on the issues of PDP and the primaries, I will certainly speak. Nigerians will know, what went behind, I will speak, it has nothing to do with whether I like you or not, it is about setting the fact straight.”