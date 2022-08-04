Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
16 perish in Lagos auto crash

Sixteen persons had died early hours of today in a
crash involving two vehicles, along Alaro City, Epe area of Lagos State

Twenty-three male adults were involved in the crash; while 16 died, five were critically injured, and two suffered no physical injuries.

The crash occurred at 03:00 am and was caused by impaired visibility due to reckless driving.

A statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer of the command, Olabisi Sonusi, revealed that the five injured victims have been hospitalised.

It partly read, “The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an Articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).

