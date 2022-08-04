2 kidnapped Nollywood actors released

Two of its members, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel (Agbogidi), who were abducted in Enugu State.

In a release shared by Monalisa Chinda Coker, the Guild’s Director of Communication, on Wednesday, the association informed the public that the abductors were “touched by the spirit of God” and set the Thespians free.

The statement read in part, “This is to inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have been released, unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Rollas, announced their release by the abductors who were touched by spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

Their abductors afterwards reached out, demanding a ransom of $100,000, which the Guild’s National President, Ejezie Rollas, stated could not be raised.

According to Rollas, while a sum of N1.2million was raised, the abductors mocked their efforts.