CBN Probes these 10 Providers for diverting Electricity prepaid Meters

August 4, 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has begun the probe of Mojec Meter Asset Management Company Ltd. (M3AC) and nine other Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) for alleged diversion of funds running into millions of dollars which the Nigerian government provided for the Mass Metering Programme.

The apex bank has already filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in which it prayed the court for an order that commercial banks freeze the account of 10 Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) involved with the NMMP for 180 days, pending the outcome of its investigation.

The names of MAPs (contractors) allegedly involved in the racket, according to CBN, are;

  1. Mojec Meter Asset Mgt
  2. Integrated Power
  3. Holley Metering
  4. Protogy Global
  5. Turbo Energy
  6. G Unit Engineering
  7. Koby Global Engineering
    8.FLT Energy Systems
  8. Smart Meters Asset Provider
    10.Cresthill Engineering

