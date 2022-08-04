EVIDENCE OF EVIL : Kidnappers receive N5m Ransom, then Kill victims

The pathetic killings have broke many heart into shreds and the tears flowed freely .

Rachel a final year student of LAUTECH chose to work in a hotel in Ogbomoso due to ASUU strike, fortunately and unfortunately she got a job in the hotel of Mr Olugbenga Owolabi who was living abroad but thought it wise to create job in Ogbomoso and take hospitality to a refined level.

Unfortunately Mr Owolabi was kidnapped the day he got to Nigeria .

N5 million ransom was paid for Mr Owolabi & Rachael but yet they were shot and killed ,the bike man who went with the person who took the ransom died too.