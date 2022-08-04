Kudos as Obey Courageously Confesses : My son died of drugs and alcoholism

Chief Evangelist Ebenezer Obey is mourning the death of his son.

But, curiously adulations have been rolling in alongside Condolences to Chief Ebenezer Obey for his loss and an exemplary conduct to help others get out, from drugs and alcohol addictions.

Chief Obey Fabiyi revealed “My son died from the shackles of drugs and alcoholism”

Many are praising him for saying it as it is and for going further to tackle the menace in his own way, for others to avoid the destructive path.

“A true father not just for his children but for all. He surely want people to learn from his own ordeal!

Now, he isvstarting a new ministry tagged, ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry’ as part of his efforts to join forces with the war against alcoholism and drug addiction, especially among young Nigerians and those in the Diaspora.

The well-respected juju musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, also revealed that despite the efforts he made to help his late son, Olayinka, to ‘fight his weaknesses’, he did not succeed.

Recall that Olayinka, 48, was said to have passed away on Friday, July 31, 2022, and interred the next day.

A statement signed by him read in part, “The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka had less than six months to live.

“It was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son.

“Since then, l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate everyone for their love and concern. l also thank Yinka’s friends for their efforts and support.

“l thank my eldest son, Shina, for ‘coordinating’ all his younger brothers and sisters, for extra and special care for Yinka till the end of his life. I also thank the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross family for everything.

“Once again, I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Get out of alcoholism, get out of drugs. Jesus loves you.”

The ‘Board Members’ singer stressed that FADAM will also become an avenue to assist parents and families of alcoholic and drug-addicted children and youths, in turning their lives around and making them better citizens in society.

The octogenarian also noted that he was on a short vacation in the United Kingdom when he learnt about Olayinka’s demise.

He also assured his fans that the sad incident will not, in any way, affect his pending performance engagements.

He said, “Please, note that all engagements and commitments remain valid and unaffected.”