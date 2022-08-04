What about Tee Mac U-turn @ Tinubu as 86, saying, He was Misquoted…

Former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has made a U-turn, saying the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is competent to lead Nigeria.

Tee Mac said he was quoted out of context over his private conversation with a Facebook acquaintance, named, Yemi Olakitan, a journalist who announced his support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Facebook.

Tee Mac had alleged that Tinubu was 86 years old and not 70 and would be too old to lead Nigeria in 2023. The post went viral on social media. Tee Mac, in a statement, said his attention had been drawn to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral from a Facebook Account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.

“In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the state.“More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptionally committed technocrats who believe in governance. Asiwaju has led with tangible results over time and maintains relationships with such technocrats, and others across the board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level,” he said. According to Tee Mac, Tinubu’s all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too.

“Consequently, his competence is not in doubt. I only expressed my fear of the rigours of the office.

“I believe anyone can choose any candidate but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions,” he said.

Tee Mac added that his only grouse, which he still stood by was that Tinubu sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, and the candidate underperformed, contrary to all expectations.

“The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju nor would pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive. Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sycophants have tried to make of my comment,” he added.