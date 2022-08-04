Wike’s 2 major demands to work for Atiku cause Deadlock

The opposition party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) is set to meet with Atiku, Okowa and Wike on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

In a statement on Monday, August 1, 2022, the BoT’s Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, said the meeting will hold to resolve the crisis over the nomination of Okowa as the party’s vice presidential candidate by Atiku.

Jibrin said the BoT was worried that the emergence of Atiku and Okowa was causing unnecessary confusion among some PDP members.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Wike met with PDP governors and other party stakeholders.

During the meeting, Wike and his supporters demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, as part of the conditions to work for Atiku.

The Wike PDP camp also reportedly demanded a written agreement from Atiku on what would be accruing to them should the party win the 2023 elections.

Members of the camp had earlier accused the North of hijacking the party. They argued that the PDP chairman, presidential candidate and BoT chairman are all from the region.

An anonymous member of the group said, “What they are saying is that Ayu has been compromised, he refused to be impartial, he worked solely for the emergence of Atiku Abubakar. That is why some people are saying he should step down for equity.

“The problem is that they are not sure that if Atiku wins, Ayu will agree to step down. So the Wike camp is said to be asking for a written agreement that Ayu will go and what they stand to benefit if the party wins the presidential election.”

Wike’s supporters did not attend yesterday’s meeting.

A few of them who attended were said to have drawn the attention of the meeting to the fact that the presidential ticket and two key leadership positions are being held by the North.

“The presidential ticket holder, the national chairman and BoT chairman are all from the North.

“Atiku is from Northeast, Ayu is from Northcentral and the BoT chair is also from Northcentral,” one of them said.

Senator Abdul Ningi told reporters that the rift between Atiku and Wike remained unresolved.

He said: “We discussed the crisis between our presidential candidate and Wike. In getting it resolved, we set up a committee of the whole to urgently interface with the two of them.