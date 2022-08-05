Murderer of A/Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren tries to escape, as Judge oks death by hanging

Akwa Ibom State High Court, sitting in Uyo, the state capital, has sentenced a 21-year-old Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for the murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

The court also found the accused guilty of rape and accordingly sentenced him to life imprisonment for having carnal knowledge of the deceased whom he lured to his father’s house in Uruan local government in April 2021 under the pretext of offering her a job.

However, there was confusion in the court as the convict attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced by the trial judge.

He came out of the dock and immediately grabbed a lawyer by the neck before the security operatives swooped on him, grabbed, and beat him mercylessly, causing a stir in the court.

Delivering judgement which lasted for almost two hours on Thursday, the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, discharged and acquitted the convicts father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd defendant) accused of accessory after the fact to murder, respectively.