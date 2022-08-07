Life sentences Tafa Balogun to grave, how he was buried

Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun who died on Thursday night at Redington Hospital in Lagos on Thursday has been buried today at his hometown, Ila-Orangun.

Present at the funeral on Saturday was the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, who was represented by the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode; and representatives of Osun State Government .

Balogun died on Thursday, August 4 at a hospital in Lagos following a brief illness. He was aged 74.

Balogun was named the 21st Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002.

It is on record that an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court convicted Balogun in 2005 of money laundering after a plea bargain and sentenced him to six months in prison.

Markets and shops across Ila-Orangun in Osun State were on Saturday shut as a sign of honour as the remains of former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, were interred in his country home.

Many commercial transport operators also did not render services as residents of the ancient city trooped out in large number to the residence of the late former IG located along Ila-Arandun road to witness his internment.

Apart from many serving top police personnel that were in attendance, some ex-police officers also attended the burial ceremony.

A long convoy that accompanied the corpse from Lagos to Ila, Osun State had a hectic time accessing his residence.

Before his remains were buried, prayers led by the Chief of Imam of Ila-Orangun, Dr. Abdulhammed Salahudeen, were held for him inside Ila Eid prayer ground.

The body was later moved to his residence, where it was received by Osun state police Commissioner, Wale Olokode.

The final rites of passage for officer of his status which include gun salute were held for the late ex-IG by a police team, having eight operatives, dressed in their ceremony red over black uniform, before the body, wrapped in all white dress was interred amidst wailings by many that witnessed the ceremony.