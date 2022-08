Ace instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Bongos Ikwue, has loss his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, at the age of 73.

The deceased hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele–Uku Town in Delta, but by providence, lived most of her life with the Benue-born legendary musician.

She was member if Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family.