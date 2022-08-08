Amusan has Done It Again’, Gov Abiodun rejoices

Amusan is on fire this season. And she has forgotten how to lose. Brilliant, simply brilliant, says the commentator.

Wins gold again. Sets new Commonwealth Games record at 12.30sec.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Nigerian sprinter and world champion, Tobi Amusan, on winning a gold medal in the women’s 100m Hurdles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

“Our golden girl has done it, again. This is a testament to the fact that she is consistent, reliable and deserved the World record, indeed.

This is a moment of joy for us all in Ogun State and Nigeria and we are pleased at her streak of successes”, Gov. Abiodun said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin

The world champion had on Sunday successfully defended her title at the Alexander Stadium in the women’s 100m hurdles final by running a Games record of 12.30sec thus defending her Commonwealth title and setting another record in the process on Sunday.

According to the governor, this made her “the first World Champion to win Gold in the event and the first Nigerian athlete ever – dead or alive – to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same year.”

Congratulating the Ogun state born athlete, the governor described her feat as heroic, saying this is following and improving on the records of her other Ogun stars like Modupe Oshikoya, Falilat, Ogunkoya-Osheku and other compatriots.

Abiodun, who said that the sprinter has made Ogun, Nigeria and indeed Africa proud at the Games, lauded her spirit of excellence on the tracks. The governor noted that though Ogun is known for being the home of illustrious personalities in every human endeavour, the achievements recorded by Amusan, has further the state on a global pedestal.

“Amusan is a compatriot with prodigious talents reflecting the standard of excellence that our State is noted for. Our state is reputed for exemplary courage, consistency, integrity, and good sportsmanship. Tobi has exhibited these on the world stage, by proving again and again that that success is achievable with hard work and determination.

While urging the world champion to savour her victory at the Commonwealth Games, Abiodun, implored her not to rest on her oars and continue to make Ogun proud

“It is with joy that I received the news of Tobi Amusan’s triumph at the Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom. This is indeed another great feat recorded by one of our finest exports in Ogun.

“With this latest feat, it has now become clear that Amusan’s gold medal at the World Athletics Championship held in Eugene, Oregon, USA, was not a fluke. She has shown to the world she is consistent and not a flash in the pan.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ogun, I say big congratulations to one of our finest in the field of sports. Oluwatobiloba Amusan has once again made us proud as a people. In Ogun, we shall continue to celebrate our icons and stars, while we shall also continue to encourage the budding talents across Ogun”. Abiodun was quoted to have stated in the statement.