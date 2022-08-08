Another increase in bread prices this week or next, just 2wks after…

Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, has said the 15 per cent hike in bread prices barely two weeks ago is not sufficient to cover the new hike in material prices.

According to Onuorah, many PBAN members had been forced to shut down business operations this year due to the skyrocketing cost of doing business.

He said, “The price of bread is going up again. The millers just increased prices by N2000. Sugar refiners increased by N2000. We had a N10,000 increase between last week and this week.

We are increasing prices again. Preservatives increased by N2000, and butter increased by N2000. So, we have to respond. For us as an industry, our own is garbage in, garbage out. If the price of wheat comes down today, and the price of fuel comes down, certainly we will look at the price of our products and act accordingly.”

Onuorah also urged the Federal Government to open up a forex window for industry players, particularly the flour millers. This, he said, would significantly address the indiscriminate increase in the prices of flour in the market.

“When we went on withdrawal of services, flour was N28,500. Today it is N30,500,” Onuorah said.