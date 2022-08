Long Jumper Ese Brume broke the Commonwealth Games record to win Team Nigeria’s 12th gold medal at the ongoing event in Birmingham.

Brume put herself in a commanding position for the gold medal after her fourth attempt gave her a new Commonwealth Games record of 6.99m.

The 26-year-old broke the Games record again a few minutes later with her last attempt, after a leap of 7.00m to put her way ahead to clinch Nigeria’s last gold of Day 10.