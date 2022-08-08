Critics say nothing much to show for Tinubu’s 8 yrs in Lagos

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of APC is arguably among the richest and wealthiest nigerian you can talk about in Nigeria today.

Now his critics are saying Lagosians and Nigeria in particular had fell for this cheap propaganda that he transformed #LasgidiState.

They are also accusing him of successfully increased thuggery and agbero incorporated area boys, that he built all the Yoruba youths to become useless .

Making artisans to abandon their trade for collecting money from trailers carrying containers and levy from shops and commercial vehicles.

On transformation of Lagos they are saying:

Babangida built the Mobolaji Bank Anthony bridge crossing the General Hospital at Ikeja, opposite Ikeja Plaza.

Babangida built and commissioned the Ikeja bridge along Oba Akran Road in 1985.

Babangida built the third mainland bridge.

Same IBB built the beautiful under bridge interchange at Maryland

Abacha built the Opebi-Oregun link bridge

The Eko Bridge, the Carter Bridge, Ido Bridge, the bridge across Funsho Williams Avenue leading to Apapa, Berger Bridge, a

Abule Egba Bridge, Ojuelegba Bridge…

…and all the Bridges around and along; Isolo, Cele, Mile2, Oshodi, Ijora, Ajegunle etc were built by Federal Govt because Lagos was Capital City of Nigeria for many years.

Since 1999 that the APC beginning from BAT’s AD era have been stealing Lagos money, they were able to build the u-turn bridge under Ambode and Agege Bridge leading to Ogba lsdpc Housing Estate.

Fashola connected Cele, Sanya, Ijesha by bridge to connect Okota leading to Ikotun and elastic bridge in ikoyi.

Sanwo-olu is constructing new Ikeja Bridge linking Oshodi-Isolo Express Way, still under construction.

Tinubu did NOT build any Bridge for the whole 8yrs Lording over Lagos. NOT a single Bridge, NOT even one!

Conversely, Tinubu’s camp are saying Lagos State today is a far cry from what it was when Asiwaju Tinubu took over leadership in 1999, even when there were less than 12 million persons in the conurbation still known globally as Lagos, but now with some 25 million persons.

Uncharitable politicians and graceless critics who know as a fact that Lagos is today the safest and most investment-friendly of all 36 Nigerian states, even in this period of national socio-economic crisis, still say Lagos is worse than it was in 1999. Yet, the critics are still moving around on better roads despite the population. density of the State having almost doubled, have easier access to more hospitals, more stadia, more firefighting stations, three more waterworks and an expansive cluster of publicly financed housing estates to accommodate some 11,000 families across the states.

In today’s Lagos, we now have Nigeria’s only publicly-owned DNA and Forensics Science Laboratory, a new public transport system called the bus rapid transport, substantially still being modernised with air-conditioned buses offering video-broadcast-receiving screens, internet and wifi-enabled digital-age connectivity. The buses are being joined shortly too, by West Africa’s fastest metro train now more than 72% completed among others, all thanks to a solid foundation laid by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

We asked them to show what the candidates they say is better did to hit at what he can do on a national scarce, but there are yet to be any responses. But they are all scrambling to have a piece of the new Lagos with multi-billion dollar new urban development expenses in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state, as well as Africa’s most promising answer to the preeminence of the United Arab Emirates, in the form of a new city, the Eko Atlantic City, built on land 100% reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, in an iconic and creative response which has created an ultra-modern city too, from a successful effort to arrest and reverse the erosion of the Atlantic Ocean Beach front in Lagos State.