Details of what Oyetola is tackling Adeleke with, seeks Bayelsan treatment

Two years ago a governor- elect and his deputy were removed by the court at some hours before their swearing-in ceremony as the governor and deputy for reason of discrepancies in the deputy governor- elect names.

David Lyon of Bayelsa was removed because of multiple names.

Re: Ademola Adeleke and discrepancies in his names. Whose fault?*

As observed and pointed out in the petition / appeal.

Names: On his;

WASC RESULT: Ademola Adeleke

AFFIDAVIT TO INEC: (2019) Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

PDP LETTER OF SUBMISSION OF CANDIDATE NAME(2018): Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke

SECONDARY SCHOOL STATEMENT OF RESULT:

Ademola Adeleke (1981)

SAME SECONDARY SCHOOL TESTIMONIALS FOR SAME RESULT: Ademola Adeleke N.

VOTER’S CARD

Adeleke Ademola Jackson

PDP NOMINATION FORM 003 S/00811 HE FILLED ON 15th December,2021.

Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen

PDP MEMBERSHIP CARD No. 8782063

Adeleke Ademola N

OSUN STATE GOVERNMENT TAX PAYMENT RECEIPT 30/9/2020

Adeleke Jackson Ademola

OSUN STATE GOVERNMENT TAX PAYMENT RECEIPT(2021)

Adeleke Jackson Ademola

AFFIDAVIT BY AYODELE AKANDE ADELEKE(14/6/2016)

says;

Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke and Ademola Ifeanyi Adeleke is one person. Affidavit was however silent who is Ademola Adeleke.

PEN FOSTER HIGH SCHOOL (Diploma) Nigeria’s Equivalent of Secondary school certificate and his purported prerequisite for admission into Atlanta Metropolitan State College (Where he purportedly studied and obtained Bsc in Criminal Justice (issued on 16/7/2021)

Name: Ademola Jackson Adeleke

ATLANTA METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE B.sc Certificate issued 9th day of August, 2021

Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke

NYSC CERTIFICATE OF EXCEPTION (21/10/2021)

NAME: Adeleke Ademola Jackson

LETTER HE WROTE TO NYSC SEEKING CORRECTION OF INSTITUTION’s NAME

NAME: Ademola J.N. Adeleke

IN HISTORY…

A Nigerian Senate president was removed before for a lesser reason over whether his name was Evan or Evan(s)

The most recent was in the case PDP & ORS. VS DEGI- EREMIENYO & ORS.(2020).