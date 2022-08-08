Shocking : Blood brother kidnapped, killed Man, staff after collecting ransom

Crack detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), attached to the Oyo state Police Command, have arrested one Femi Owolabi, immediate younger brother of the late owner of Tania Suites and hotel in Ogbomosho, OluGbenga Owolabi.

Femi was arrested after preliminary police investigations indicted him in the death of his elder brother.

Recall that Gbenga was abducted same day he arrived his Ogbomosho hometown (29/7/22) and was shot dead days later by his abductors alongside a staff of his hotel, Racheal Opadele, a 500level Lautech student even after the agreed five million Naira ransom had been delivered. The okada rider who took the ransom to the kidnappers was also killed.

The suspect who has since confessed to the dastardly deed, blamed the devil for misleading him. He is Femi Owolabi, Gbenga’s immediate younger brother.