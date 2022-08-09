BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m to help them – Denrele

Denrele Edun, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has disclosed that applicants of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, sent him nudes and money to help them get enlisted.

Denrele who spoke in an interview on Lunch Time with Vanguard, published on Saturday, admitted to being “instrumental” in the show’s proceedings.

According to him, people who want to be on the show reach out to him to help them get selected and become contestants.

He said, “I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers.

“I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money.