Davido’s 4th baby out of wedlock !

For the first time, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, of Nigeria was spotted out in public with his fourth child, Dawson.

After two years of rumors, the singer and the boy were finally seen together in public.

Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), also known as the NXTION Family, a Pentecostal Church with its headquarters in London, England, Davido was spotted cradling the young child after the service.

Tobi Adeboyega, a well-known and controversial pastor, is in charge of leading the church.

After the service, Adeboyega posted a video of the musician and his son on his Instagram page.

Davido welcomed his fourth child, Dawson, with London-based model, Larrisa London in 2020.

The music star already has three children from previous relationships.

The music star welcomed his fir st child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey with his then partner, Amanda.

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.