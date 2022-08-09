Incredible!.. Kiss Daniel refuses to perform in Tanzania because of #14m Necklace !

Just because an airline didn’t come with the very bag containing his gold chain, the one he intended to wear to a show fully booked and paid for, Kizz Daniel refused to go on stage.

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel appears to be on a spending spree of late. Social media findings have it that he just spent N14 million on a necklace. Information about the amount spent on the necklace, which is in form of his newly launched record label’s logo, leaked after he flaunted it on Instagram and tagging Malivelihood as the jeweller behind it.

Kizz Daniel messed up some people’s investments, career, dream and efforts?

Whatever Kizz Daniel was thinking, and the fact that this is becoming a pattern, says more about him than being a victim of circumstances.

Fans are already knocking him: ” It’s all about lack of discipline and the inability to pay attention to important things.

“If his chain could mean more to him than the value for the money invested in the show as well as the love and support of his fans, what sort or development ideas do you expect to generate from him? Yet, someone like him would easily identify a failing government and talk it down.

We are part of the problem – all of us – in one way or the other. The earlier we accept that fact, the better for us and the search for solution to the Nigerian project.