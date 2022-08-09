Is Kiss Daniel getting it wrong ?… In another trouble for seizing laundry bus

Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has seized the delivery bus of a laundry service company for allegedly damaging his clothes while rendering services to him in Lagos State.

Kizz Daniel, who recently took delivery of his clothes from the company, observed that some of his clothes had been damaged.

Angered by the discovery, the artiste reportedly put a call through to the management of the laundry company and asked them to send a representative to pick up some of his dirty clothes.

After receiving the call, our correspondent gathered that the company’s management detailed a driver to take a delivery bus to the singer’s residence to pick up the dirty clothes.

Things, however, took another turn when the driver got to Kizz Daniel’s residence and was prevented from leaving the premises.

A source said the artiste did not present any dirty clothes for pick up, adding that he made the call to lure the driver to his residence in a bid to seize the vehicle.

The source said, “Kizz Daniel usually gives his clothes to a dry cleaner; so, he called the dry cleaner to visit his house to pick up some of his dirty clothes. When the dry cleaner’s driver got to his house, he (Kizz Daniel) locked him inside the compound.

“He said he won’t allow them to take the vehicle because some of his clothes that the laundry company recently delivered had been damaged. Apparently, the call he made to the dry cleaner was not to pick up his dirty clothes; it was for him to seize the company’s vehicle because of the claim that the dry cleaner damaged his clothes.

“Kizz Daniel said if the laundry company does not pay him N14m, he won’t release the vehicle. The driver pleaded with him but he instructed the driver to leave his house. So, while returning to the office, the driver visited the Ilasan Police Station to make a report.

“Policemen at the station visited his house, recovered the vehicle to the station and officially wrote to him to visit the station for questioning for committing an offence bordering on illegal seizure.”

investigation into the case is ongoing.