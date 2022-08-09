Lule (failure) looms for APC in Ogun, Amosun acts Aregbesola,insists Abiodun must go down

A former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has broken his silence over the 2019 governorship election, saying the incumbent, Governor Dapo Abiodun, must be removed from office through the ballot.

Amosun said the 2019 election was rigged in favour of the governor, adding that those who rigged the election had apologised to him. He did not mention names.

The immediate past governor spoke on Friday evening, during an interview with journalists after receiving an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

Mr. Amosun said he was not in support of Mr Abiodun’s administration, saying the governor must vacate his seat at the expiration of his first four year term.

He also assured his supporters that his next line of action would soon be made public.

“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governors altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts,” said Mr Amosun.

“Just wait, very soon, you will hear where we are going next. Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand. I am not supporting this administration that is there now. He must be removed.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that he would not be distracted by any person who has a problem with self delusion, noting “Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance”.

Abiodun, apparently responding to the statement credited to his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that the 2019 governorship election was rigged in favour of the incumbent governor, said that he would rather focus on his mandate and not join issues with anyone who wants to play God.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the grand finale of the 50th anniversary of the Abeokuta Club, called on the people of the state to ignore his predecessor, insisting that he would not join issues with him.

“I will not be distracted by any person or persons who have a problem with self delusion. I will not be distracted by any person who does not appreciate that Ogun State is not anybody’s father’s inheritance, we are all stakeholders in these commonwealth called Ogun state.

“I am not going to join issues with anyone that wants to play God; I will leave them to God, God can deal with whoever is challenging His authority and wanted to play God. All I can say is that what we stand for in Ogun State is administration that is committed to providing purposeful leadership and purposeful infrastructural development across the length and breadth of the state,” he said.

Abiodun who also noted that his administration would continue to be against campaign of discord that would disrupt the peace and continued development of the state, added that his administration remained committed to the development of all sectors of the state economy.

How can we that are on the outside take on an incumbent and then be accused of rigging out an incumbent in the same party, anyone can explain their failure whichever way they like, anyone can also begin to pant and threaten that they will do whatever”, he added.

Abiodun who also noted that his administration would as a matter of urgency prioritize the development of the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate, added that before the end of the year, a minimum of two hundred and fifty structures would be built in the estate.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari Estate which is one of the projects I inherited from my predecessor, in another one or two months, you will see that buildings will begin to be visible in that estate.

“I do not have a doubt that before the end of the year, there will be a minimum of about two hundred and fifty medium upper beautiful befitting structures in PMB Estate,” Abiodun noted.