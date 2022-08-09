Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Nyame,Dariye’s Prison terms cut short, released by pardon

Nyame,Dariye’s Prison terms cut short, released by pardon

YouNews August 9, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, Events, News, Politics Leave a comment 77 Views

Nyame was to serve a 12-year jail sentence for diverting N1.64 billion during his tenure as governor of Taraba, while Dariye was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud.

This is coming three months after the Council of State, led by President Buhari approved the pardon of the convicts along with 159 others, a decision which generated outcries.

The former governors were set free around 2:15pm on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Sources close to to duo revealed that all the necessary formalities were completed by 10 am on Monday and the former governors were released into the waiting arms of their families.

Former Governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye, and Jolly Nyame, were released from Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Singer, Kizz Daniel released Few Hours After Detention Over Refusal To Perform At Concert

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel has been released by Tanzanian Police a few ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.