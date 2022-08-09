Nyame,Dariye’s Prison terms cut short, released by pardon

Nyame was to serve a 12-year jail sentence for diverting N1.64 billion during his tenure as governor of Taraba, while Dariye was serving 10 years’ imprisonment for N1.126 billion fraud.

This is coming three months after the Council of State, led by President Buhari approved the pardon of the convicts along with 159 others, a decision which generated outcries.

The former governors were set free around 2:15pm on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Sources close to to duo revealed that all the necessary formalities were completed by 10 am on Monday and the former governors were released into the waiting arms of their families.

