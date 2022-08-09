Prolific Film director and writer, Biyi Bandele is dead!

Bandele, famous for his directing of the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s classic novel Half Of A Yellow Sun, is said to have died on Sunday.

The cause of his death is not yet clear.

He was 54 years old.

His death was announced in a statement released by his family on Monday, noting that he died on Sunday in Lagos.

The deceased’s daughter, Temi Bandele, who issued the statement on behalf of the family, through his Facebook page, described him as “a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father

“He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss,” the statement read.

Biyi, who hailed from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, was born in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

He was a student of Dramatic Arts at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, when he won the BBC Playwriting Competition, and thereafter relocated to England where he succeeded as a writer.

His latest work is Elesin Oba, the King’s Horseman (2022), which he adapted from Wole Soyinka’s classic drama, Death & The King’s Horseman, and directed for EbonyLife Films. The film, in July, was announced to be released but slated to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF, in September.

He co-directed Blood Sisters, a 4-part Netflix-original television drama series, also for EbonyLife Films.

His popular works include Half of a yellow sun, (Shareman Media & State Films, 2013) adapted from Chimamanda Adichie’s novel of same title; Fifty (Ebony Films, 2015). He was also a director of the Television Series, SHUGA: What’s Your Reality. He directed FELA – Father of Afrobeat (2018), a TV special documentary for the BBC; and his self-produced TV-Movie documentary, Africa States of Independence (2010).

His fiction and non-fiction work include The Street, Burma Boy, a novel, a recreation of the story of his father and other veterans of the Second World War, who served in Burma, India, which he was working on to be adapted for Film. His other writing works include The Man Who Came in from the Back of Beyond, The Sympathetic Undertaker, and Yoruba Boy Running, which he recently concluded and submitted for publishing.

Biyi was a proud father to his son, Korede and daughter, Temi.