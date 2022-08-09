Signs Wike is working for Tinubu underground, looking towards APC soon

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, says his state will use votes to show their worth in the forthcoming general election.

Wike said this on Monday at the inauguration of the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Rivers.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), attended the event.

The Rivers governor, however, said the state would always have the support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

If you say Rivers state does not matter, Rivers state will tell you that it doesn’t matter at the appropriate time. If you don’t like us, we will not like you. If you like us, we will like you,” he said.

“Nobody will use our votes for nothing. Our votes will matter and Rivers state must benefit from anybody that we are going to support.

“Politics now is no longer just voting for somebody, it is about what you will do for the people of Rivers state.

…… I am fully in charge. I am not the kind of governor people will go to Abuja and hold meetings against. I am fully in charge here.”

In a revealing manner,

the Rivers State APC spokesperson, Senibo Chris Finebone has

accused Wike of offering to work for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in exchange for a safe landing and protection after the 2023 general election.