Singer, Kizz Daniel released Few Hours After Detention Over Refusal To Perform At Concert

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel has been released by Tanzanian Police a few hours after he was arrested for refusing to perform at a concert.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) which revealed this on Monday evening via its Twitter handle, said, “His legal team will however report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return to Nigeria.”

Kizz Daniel was arrested in the East African country and held at the Oyster Bay Police Station, Civil Police in Dar es Salaam after failing to show up for a paid performance there.

Someone was heard saying in a viral video that the artist would be punished for cancelling the concert.

As part of his Afro Classic World Tour, the Buga crooner was slated to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday night.

Following his failure to show up, a video of angry fans trashing the show’s venue had trended earlier.

In fresh videos trending on Twitter, however, the singer wearing a hooded jacket was seen being led into a police vehicle.

An angry voice was saying, “You will go in for it. You’ve caused damage in this country. I warned you yesterday.”