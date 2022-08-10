Keyamo brings new version to Tinubu’s Primary/ Secondary Schools tales

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who has

become spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come to defence of the flagbearer over his early school certificates.

According to Mr Keyamo SAN , Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu was so brilliant as a child that he didn’t have to to attend primary and secondary school even though he was born to the rich family of Tinubu in Lagos

Mr Tinubu was so brilliant as a young child that he homeschooled himself .

And then got admission into the university at age of 25.

Keyamo further said “.in was even a virtue in these Days … Not Have To Attend Primary School “