Letters to Soyinka, saying he’s too silent in face of oppression, as if the man dies…

Dear Kongi,

Many of us are huge admirers of your intellectual works. You glide the literary space like a colossus and we deeply respect you for that but unfortunately Sir, that is where it ends.

We are not admirers of your Social and Political conviction. We have watched in stoic silence how “The Man Died” since the beginning of the Buhari’s government you helped foister on us.

The very things you excoriated the government of Jonathan are blatantly happening more in the Present government but “The Man Died”

Sir, our Children are idling at home for 7 months now due to the closure of Public Universities (glad you attended one) Food is no longer on the table to feed them. We can’t even go to our Churches to pray with our eyes closed because we are afraid we may not live to open them due to insecurity.

There’s no longer space in the “tibers bank” to fill our tears.

Sir, our angst has overwhelmed us but we are going to use the forth coming elections to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

That Pyrates song you chose to criticize is just a test of the microphone about what to expect in the forth coming campaigns and election.

The STREETS are ANGRY and it may be wise going forward to enjoy your choice array of good wine and let the “MAN DIE” who choose silence in the face of oppression.

“Why Woke Soyinka has ‘died’ and remained so silent in the face of this Government’s tyrannical oppression still beats me. Is it because he was one of the people that foisted this regime on us?

” Prof. listen,

Don’t play ruffle ruffle with younger ones in the wrestling center stage sir, to avoid splash of sand on the body.

Considering what they are passing through a country they call their own.

Because the monster you created are before us tormenting us on daily basis.

We cannot forget in a hurry, though we are feeling the pains.

If you don’t like our style, kindly shape out completely, and stay by the fence.

We are on rescue mission.

Two fights has no methodological process, the jab can land from anywhere…”