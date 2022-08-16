82 Babies Born @ Redeemed during the 3days Convention

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, disclosed that 82 babies were delivered at the Redemption City Maternity during the 70th convention programme as of Saturday morning.

He stated that 82 babies, 48 boys and 34 girls, had been delivered at the church’s facilities at the camp.

Adeboye, who spoke during the dual Holy Communion/Anointing Service of the ongoing 70th convention of the church, commended all the departments of the church during the thanksgiving service.