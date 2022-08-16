Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » 82 Babies Born @ Redeemed during the 3days Convention

82 Babies Born @ Redeemed during the 3days Convention

YouNews August 16, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, disclosed that 82 babies were delivered at the Redemption City Maternity during the 70th convention programme as of Saturday morning.

He stated that 82 babies, 48 boys and 34 girls, had been delivered at the church’s facilities at the camp.

Adeboye, who spoke during the dual Holy Communion/Anointing Service of the ongoing 70th convention of the church, commended all the departments of the church during the thanksgiving service.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

EFCC, Army arrest 120 suspected Oil thieves in P/H

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Command, have arrested ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.