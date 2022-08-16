After BBNaija eviction, Khalid reassures Daniella of undying love

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews August 16, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Interviews, Press Release Leave a comment 46 Views

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khalid who was evicted from the show on Sunday has cleared the air on his relationship status with fellow housemate, Daniella.It is beyond the under duvet rocking and rolling, he has assured.

Khalid when asked to explain the Daniella situation told Ebuka that his relationship with her is serious even though he didn’t expect it was going to happen while in the house.

He said, “It was quick, I knew I said I didn’t want a relationship but it hit me like a bus. It is serious.”

