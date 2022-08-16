Analysts put Peter Obi in Kenya’s President elect mode

William Ruto ran for the FIRST TIME in a 2yrs old party. His boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, endorsed his opponent, Raila Odinga. Yet, Ruto won. Peter Obi is running for the FIRST TIME against a serial contestant & another endorsed by Buhari.

Kenyan Deputy president, William Ruto has been declared winner of the just concluded presidential election.

The 56 -year old was declared winner in results announced on Monday, by the Chairman of the Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission.

Ruto who was not backed by his boss, the outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta in the election beat his main challenger, veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga

William Samoei Arap Ruto is a Kenyan politician serving as the Deputy President of Kenya since 2013. Ruto is the UDA presidential candidate in the 2022 presidential election.

In the 2013 presidential election, Ruto was elected the Deputy President alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Jubilee Alliance ticket. Was

Born: 21 December 1966 (age 55 years) in Kamagut, Kenya