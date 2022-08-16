APC, PDP test strength again in Osun, as LG elections holds Oct 15

Is Adeleke’s emergence in Osun State really about rejecting Oyetola, plus Aregbesola’s arrow shooting from within?

Or about grassroot people rejecting the party APC ? ..The answers to these are at stake and Local Government elections inch closer in the State.

Now, the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has fixed October 15 for local government elections in across the state.

The Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, made this known during a press conference at the commission’s office in Osogbo on Monday.

“The Commission is happy to inform you and the general public that the Local Government Elections in Osun State of Nigeria shall be conducted on the 15th day of October 2022.

“You would kindly recollect that when this Commission conducted elections in January 2018, it was based on a parliamentary system.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that the elections we are conducting this 2022 shall be on a presidential system whereby Chairmen of Local Government Councils shall be elected, and Ward Councillors shall be elected separately,” Oladitan said