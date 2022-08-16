Daniella weeps after Khalid’s eviction, missing under duvet affairs

Daniella has been inconsolable following the eviction of Khalid from BBNaija Level Up edition…but now, as at today, her mood is slightly upbeat and sunny!, insiders have disclosed.

The poet was the most disturbed by Khalid’s eviction since he completed 22 days in the house.

As soon as Ebuka read his name out, Daniella let out an audible wail as she got up to give Khalid a heartfelt hug.

Her reaction to Khalid’s eviction attracted attention from housemates still reeling from Ilebaye’s eviction.

After the show ended, Daniella secluded herself from the others and disappeared into the bedroom where she continued crying.

Modella sought her out and when she found her in the room crying, she tried her best to comfort her.

Soon after Modella took Daniella’s side in a bid to console her, Kess joined Modella and shared comforting words with the distraught Daniella.

The pair pleaded with Daniella to take heart and assured her that Khalid is fine and wouldn’t want to see her in the state that she was in.

This seemed to have worked because the tears stopped flowing from Daniella’s eyes, though she maintained her somber mood.

The romantic affair between Daniella Peters and Khalid, the BBNaija season seven housemates, has left tongues wagging on social media.

The pair have been in the news for some days now after videos of their intimate moments surfaced online.

Some Twitter users also claimed that Daniella lost her virginity to Khalid.

video, the duo covered themselves with a duvet while they were both heard moaning at intervals.

The footage also shows Amaka, another housemate, gazing at them from her bed.

The clip has continued to generate reactions on Twitter.