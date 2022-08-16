Kemi Nelson For Burial August 25

Chief (Mrs) Titilola Olukemi Nelson, the immediate past South-West Zonal Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), is to be buried on Thursday August 25, 2022.

Nelson, the Yeye Sewa of Lagos, served as a Commissioner for Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation in Lagos State between 1999 and 2003. She died on Sunday July 17, 2022 at the age of 66.

A statement from her family revealed that an evening of songs and tributes will be held on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at The Haven, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos, while a Christian wake keep service will hold on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 4:00pm at the same venue.

A funeral service will also hold on Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos at 9:00am. A private interment will follow immediately after the funeral service.

Chief (Mrs) Titilola Olukemi Nelson will be fondly remembered as a devoted Christian, who was committed to her family, passionate about women by empowerment, grassroots mobilization and nation building.