“Kidnap kingpin, Wadume’s 7 yrs imprisonment is slap in wrist “

Justice Binta Nyako has sentenced notorious Taraba-based kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, to seven years without an option of fine.

What happened to the lives of Policemen wasted in the attack and others who lost assets? Hmmm!!! What a country? 7 years imprisonment for a kidnapper……after wasting some innocent people’s lives….

Another commented: This guy’s kind of kidnapping is the same as Evans. They kidnap and live with the people in the city. So how come Evans got life imprisonment and he got seven years?

It would appear that the judiciary in Lagos State is more active than the ones in other states and the Northern states essentially.

There are states laws that affect the sentences of kidnappers. In some states, I believe it is life imprisonment. If this guy had committed these crimes in Lagos State, the state (LASG) would have brought charges against him and he would never have escaped a life imprisonment.

I must mention that Ondo state too has sentenced some of these kidnappers recently on stringent terms and it is laudable. Kidnappers should never be given slap-on-the-wrist judgements.

In the trial that lasted three years, Wadume was convicted on counts two and 10 of the 13 counts brought against him and six others by the Attorney General of the Federation.

The presiding judge delivered the judgment on July 22 but obtained by newsmen on Sunday.

Wadume was convicted on counts two and 10 bordering on escaping from lawful custody and unlawfully dealing in prohibited firearms.

Other defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/30/2020 are: Aliyu Dadje (a police inspector), Auwalu Bala (aka omo razor), Uba Bala (aka Uba Delu), Bashir Wazlri (aka baba runs), Zubairu Abdullahi (aka Basho) and Rayyanu Abdul.