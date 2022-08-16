Knocks on El-Rufai for Dismissive comments as Peter Obi set for Rally In Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has dismissed the possibility of a proposed rally for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, gaining any traction in Kaduna State.

Early Monday, El- Rufai quoted a tweet, calling for a two million man march in Kaduna for Obi and said, “In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter? –

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!!

I jus’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!! – .”

Since he made the comments many are been saying such is unexpected of a sitting governor :

“This statement is unwarranted coming from a governor. Sometimes I wonder how this man thinks. InshaAllah this is the last political office elrufai will ever hold in his life.”

Let me not believe this tweet is from a sitting governor! Becos it’s highly divisive, and make him sound like a broken already. He should be unifier both by words and action…

‘For a governor of a state whom I respect so much to demean himself this low to say this is very unfortunate. Truly, most of our leaders are empty vessels and has nothing doing. While Obi discusses Nigerian problems, opponents discuss Peter Obi”

“I envisage a 3 to 4million man march for Peter Obi in the same kaduna. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi’s VP is from Kaduna State