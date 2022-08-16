Macaroni reechoes #EndSARS, as Nigeria inch towards 2023 elections

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Nigerian thespian, Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, on Monday, urged Nigerian youths to vote wisely in the upcoming general election.

He added that the youths should remember the pain from the #EndSARS protest of October 2020 in determining who they vote for.

Mr Macaroni, who had been trending on social media over alleged death threats from the supporters of presidential candidate, tweeted, “Dear Nigerian Youth, when that time comes to cast your vote, remember the pain and sadness from October 2020, remember the lack of an enabling environment for you to succeed as a citizen of Nigeria. By then, no one will need to tell you who to vote for!!!.”

“VOTE WISELY”, he added.

