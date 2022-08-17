Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » ASUU-FG meeting ends in stalemate, strike continues

ASUU-FG meeting ends in stalemate, strike continues

YouNews August 17, 2022 Celebrity, Education, News Leave a comment 31 Views

Tuesday’s meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended once more without a conclusion.

The six-month-old lecturers’ strike at public universities is therefore certain to continue.

In an effort to resolve the impasse, the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee and the striking professors met on Tuesday at the National University Commission in Abuja.

According to a senior ASUU official who spoke to Channels Television on the condition of anonymity, members of the Briggs renegotiation committee did not put out any new proposals. Assuring them that their concerns would be addressed in the 2023 budget, the committee instead reportedly implored the lecturers to end their protest.

According to reports, the conversation, which started at noon, lasted for approximately three hours without coming to a conclusion.

ASUU started a four-week warning strike on February 14.

The union voted to extend the industrial action by an additional two months on March 14 to allow the administration enough time to accomplish all of its goals. A 12-week extension was announced on May 9.

Since May 9, the union has been on strike, and it has vowed to stay on strike until its demands are met.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Opinion: Peter Obi..Learn from History, Avoid pillar to Post in vain

Peter Obi left RCCG camp ground on Saturday 13th August 2022, and went straight to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.