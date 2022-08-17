ASUU-FG meeting ends in stalemate, strike continues

Tuesday’s meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended once more without a conclusion.

The six-month-old lecturers’ strike at public universities is therefore certain to continue.

In an effort to resolve the impasse, the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee and the striking professors met on Tuesday at the National University Commission in Abuja.

According to a senior ASUU official who spoke to Channels Television on the condition of anonymity, members of the Briggs renegotiation committee did not put out any new proposals. Assuring them that their concerns would be addressed in the 2023 budget, the committee instead reportedly implored the lecturers to end their protest.

According to reports, the conversation, which started at noon, lasted for approximately three hours without coming to a conclusion.

ASUU started a four-week warning strike on February 14.

The union voted to extend the industrial action by an additional two months on March 14 to allow the administration enough time to accomplish all of its goals. A 12-week extension was announced on May 9.

Since May 9, the union has been on strike, and it has vowed to stay on strike until its demands are met.