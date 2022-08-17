Man Electrocuted While Stealing Transformer Cables In Osogbo

A man whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables at Onward, Golf area of Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The incident happened around 4:00pm on Monday.

a close look at the deceased shows that he was one of those scavengers who relied on picking electrical components to sell for survival.

He said nearby residents reported that they heard the sound of an electrical spark and also heard the scream of the man before he died.

The suspect was found hanging dead on the transformer.

It was gathered that the attempt by the man was not the first time as several efforts have been made to vandalize the transformer in the area.