Opinion: Peter Obi..Learn from History, Avoid pillar to Post in vain

Peter Obi left RCCG camp ground on Saturday 13th August 2022, and went straight to Methodist Church Of Nigeria Ordination Service on Sunday 14th August 2022, all in an attempt to hoodwink the Christians.

Perhaps he wants to be CAN president?

If he is wise he should learn from history and stop wasting his time and energy running around churches.

Jonathan did more than him in visiting them, plus he bought a private jet for the CAN President, and also gave them N7billion cash and still failed.

What then is the hope of Obi who goes to them empty handed, and does not give “SHI-SHI”?

Meanwhile, the same Peter Obi, a Catholic, now running around all churches’ denominations, was the one who poisoned Anambra’s people against all Non-Catholics for them not to be recognized as Christians, and never to be elected as governor of the state.

Presently, that is their standard practice, no thanks to Peter Obi the bigot who divided the body of Christ in his state for his political gains and left a legacy of Christian-Christian discrimination in Anambra state.

The hypocrite now jumps from one church to another, the same churches’ denominations he persecutes in his home state, Anambra.