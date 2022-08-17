POS agent shot dead by robbers at close range

A Point of Sale operator, pastor Busari Shuaib Olawale Peter, has been shot dead by armed robbers in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital last Friday.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed the 45-year-old pastor and made away with the food pack he was holding which they thought contained cash.

A resident, who identified himself as Ojikutu, said that the deceased had just opened his shop on Friday, August 12, 2022, when the gunmen attacked him.

“Pastor normally comes early in the morning. He did the same today and soon after he opened the shop, the two gunmen on a motorcycle approached him,” he said.

“At gunpoint, they asked him to give them the bag in his hand and he did immediately. However, unknown to the robbers, the bag contained Pastor’s food, while the one containing money was somewhere in the shop

“They took the food bag and as they were about to leave, I think Pastor told them that they would be apprehended. That was when they shot him at a close range

“The sound of the gun brought the robbery to our attention, but before we could come out, they had sped away. He was taken to a hospital nearby but a doctor told us they would not admit him as he was already dead.”