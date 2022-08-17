THISLIFE ! : As IBB clocks 81, spokesman, Duro Onabule dies @ 83

Chief Duro Onabule died, evening of August 16, 2022 ….He was 83.

Coincidentally, the former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is set for his 81st birthday August 17, 2022.

“It will cast dark moment on the celebration..IBB was closed to and love him dearly” a source said.

The news of his death filtered into the air through Chief Eric Teniola who is close to some members of his family.

The cause of his death is not known as he was said to be hale and hearty few days ago.

He was Concord Editor and IBB’s Spokesperson, the Double Chief Duro Onabule, at different times.

Duro Onabule is a Nigerian journalist who was national editor of National Concord from 1984 to 1985 and later became Chief Press Secretary to President Ibrahim Babangida.

Onabule was presidential spokesman for most of the Babangida administration when government punished newspaper and magazine publishers with temporary proscription to make them conform to the code of conduct set up by the administration.

Onabule was born on September 27, 1939 in Ijebu-Ode, he graduated from CMS Grammar School and School of Journalism, London. His first media work was a reporter for the Daily Express in 1961, three years later he joined the staff of Daily Sketch.

He spent some time with Daily Sketch before going back to his previous employer, Daily Express.

IIn 1969, he served as the London correspondent of the Express. In the mid 1970s, he worked for the Daily Times, rising to become a deputy editor of Headlines magazine. When MKO Abiola started Concord Press, Onabule was appointed features editor, in 1984, he became the editor of Concord newspaper