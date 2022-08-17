Wike’s ‘bride price’ increases ,Peter Obi, Mimiko visit, as defection rumors spread

Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, Monday night, visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obi had in June visited Wike.

On arrival at Wike’s residence on Monday night, the former Anambra governor was taken inside where he had a closed-door meeting with the Rivers governor.

There are speculations that the LP candidate may have visited Wike to seek his support ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike was a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He lost the party’s presidential primary to Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371 votes against Wike’s 237 votes.

Obi, who was Abubakar’s running mate in the PDP in the 2019 presidential election, was among the PDP presidential aspirants this year.

He announced his resignation from the PDP a few days to the party presidential primary, saying there were practices in the party that were inconsistent with his “belief and persona.”

He defected to the Labour Party where he later emerged the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Also present at Monday night’s meeting were Olusegun Mimiko, a former Governor of Ondo State and a chieftain of the PDP in Ondo State; Donald Duke, a former Cross River State Governor; PDP’s Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, a former Gombe State governor; PDP’s Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; and Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State (PDP).

Lagos Reporters